Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 712,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 728,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 799.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Cosan in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

