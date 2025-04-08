Critical Comparison: Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) & Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vizsla Silver and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sandstorm Gold 0 2 3 0 2.60

Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus target price of $4.06, indicating a potential upside of 137.57%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $8.81, indicating a potential upside of 29.88%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -5.59% -5.52% Sandstorm Gold 8.11% 0.98% 0.76%

Volatility and Risk

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Sandstorm Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$11.81 million ($0.01) -171.00 Sandstorm Gold $176.28 million 11.40 $41.72 million $0.05 135.70

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Vizsla Silver on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine. The company has a portfolio of 243 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

