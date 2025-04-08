Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.89 and last traded at $89.32, with a volume of 2715735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,467,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after buying an additional 1,244,480 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,309,000 after buying an additional 429,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

