CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,529 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.10, for a total value of $4,844,734.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at $87,641,035.90. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $324.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.01, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

