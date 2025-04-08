CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 6.4% – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $351.06 and last traded at $344.99. Approximately 1,529,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,931,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total value of $8,052,007.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.