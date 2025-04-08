Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $6.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,528,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

