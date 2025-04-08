CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF opened at $16.73 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.62.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

