CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.
Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVBF
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVB Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CVBF opened at $16.73 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.62.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVB Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.56%.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CVB Financial
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.