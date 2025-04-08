CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.85, but opened at $71.11. CVS Health shares last traded at $69.90, with a volume of 2,441,129 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

CVS Health Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

