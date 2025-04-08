CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02, Zacks reports. CXApp had a negative net margin of 751.90% and a negative return on equity of 281.11%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.
CXApp Price Performance
Shares of CXAI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 3,122,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. CXApp has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $6.58.
