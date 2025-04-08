CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02, Zacks reports. CXApp had a negative net margin of 751.90% and a negative return on equity of 281.11%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

CXApp Price Performance

Shares of CXAI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 3,122,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. CXApp has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

