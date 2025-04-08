D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,590. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.90. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $116.74 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

