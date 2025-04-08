D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s Why

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 15,924,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 32,676,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $29,624,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,100,000. This represents a 19.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,071,206 shares of company stock valued at $46,758,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 3,624,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 418,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,263 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $20,258,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

