DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.81 and last traded at $82.09. Approximately 15,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33.

About DB Gold Double Long ETN

The DB Gold Double Long Exchange Traded Notes (DGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in gold commodities. The fund provides 2x the daily performance of futures contracts relating to gold. The notes index selects contracts based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DGP was launched on Feb 27, 2008 and is issued by DB.

