Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.75, but opened at $111.10. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares last traded at $111.53, with a volume of 1,956,584 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average of $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 3.03.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4935 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

