Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.75, but opened at $111.10. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares last traded at $111.53, with a volume of 1,956,584 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average of $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 3.03.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4935 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
