Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 626,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 118,162 shares.The stock last traded at $49.58 and had previously closed at $49.33.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. This is a boost from Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.