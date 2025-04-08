Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 626,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 118,162 shares.The stock last traded at $49.58 and had previously closed at $49.33.
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.97.
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. This is a boost from Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile
The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.
