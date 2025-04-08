Dominion Energy’s (D) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on D. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

D opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

