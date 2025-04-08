Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,296,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 4,409,957 shares.The stock last traded at $8.75 and had previously closed at $8.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,905,699.56. This trade represents a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 18.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 107,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 21.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,227,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.