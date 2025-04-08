Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

TSE DNG opened at C$4.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$128.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynacor Group

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Misiano acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

