Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECCC opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $24.89.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.