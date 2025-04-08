Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ECCC opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $24.89.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
