Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EA opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average is $144.56.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,308.20. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,198.48. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.