Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Sells $18,955.58 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Akshay Ladwa sold 26,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $18,955.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,162.21. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Akshay Ladwa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Akshay Ladwa sold 10,253 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $16,814.92.

On Friday, January 10th, Akshay Ladwa sold 4,762 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $9,333.52.

Energy Vault stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,462. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 73.37%. The company had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Energy Vault by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Energy Vault by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

