Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 416614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Separately, Dnb Nor Markets lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

