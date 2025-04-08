Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.77), with a volume of 856945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.50 ($1.78).

Equals Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £264.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.70.

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Equals Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equals Group plc will post 9.2062193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc is an AIM-listed fintech founded in 2005 and listed in 2014 that develops and sells scalable payment platforms to enable organisations and individuals to move and easily manage their money flows through its payment and card products.

Its core brands are:

Equals Money – an international, domestic and card payment platform delivering corporate payments solutions from FX to expense management.

