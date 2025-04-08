EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.19. 99,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 234,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen upgraded EVE to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

EVE Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $918.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.55.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVEX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EVE by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EVE by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of EVE in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

