Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 17.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded up 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.57). 3,500,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.55. The stock has a market cap of £197.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,668.03). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

