Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 17.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.56). 3,500,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £197.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.80.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,199.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($12,984.22). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

