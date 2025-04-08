Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 17.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shot up 17.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.56). 3,500,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evoke

Evoke Stock Up 17.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £197.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.80.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($12,984.22). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,199.59). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.