Faithward Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1,195.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

