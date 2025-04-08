Faithward Advisors LLC Has $699,000 Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Faithward Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FULT opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.