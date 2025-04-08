Faithward Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

