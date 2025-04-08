Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Faithward Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.67 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.