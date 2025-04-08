Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 32,988 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 640,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $44,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 223.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,101.52. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,150.23. This trade represents a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

