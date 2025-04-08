Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,073 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $40,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

