Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells C$74,550.00 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$74,550.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 7,569 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.71, for a total value of C$73,503.54.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.66, for a total transaction of C$23,476.17.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4 %

FRX stock traded down C$0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.38 million, a P/E ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.65 and a 1-year high of C$14.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

