Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Sells C$74,550.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$74,550.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 7,569 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.71, for a total value of C$73,503.54.
  • On Wednesday, February 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.66, for a total transaction of C$23,476.17.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4 %

FRX stock traded down C$0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.38 million, a P/E ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.65 and a 1-year high of C$14.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.