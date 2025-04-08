FIL Ltd Has $451.77 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,705 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $451,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.00%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

