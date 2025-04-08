First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. 624,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,250. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,664,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,992,000 after acquiring an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,244,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,087,000 after purchasing an additional 864,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,779,000 after buying an additional 211,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,266,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

