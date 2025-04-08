First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Insider Buying Activity

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,086,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 910,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Specifically, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

First Mining Gold Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.