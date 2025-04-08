First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Up 8.3% After Insider Buying Activity

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 901,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 897,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Specifically, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$137.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Mining Gold

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.