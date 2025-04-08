Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $34.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.22.

FVRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp lowered Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Fiverr International stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.61 million, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Fiverr International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Fiverr International by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

