Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s previous close.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Flex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.26. 1,738,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,755. Flex has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts expect that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Flex by 21,475.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.