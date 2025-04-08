Fmr LLC Has $761.56 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938,405 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $761,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.33%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

