Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $796,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,912,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.