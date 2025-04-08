Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.40 Per Share

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 45.5% increase from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Foresight VCT Price Performance
FTV opened at GBX 76 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.53. Foresight VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 84 ($1.07).
About Foresight VCT
