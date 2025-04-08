Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Trading Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.70 and last traded at $87.03. Approximately 1,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.80.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%.
Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
