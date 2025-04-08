Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.95 Per Share

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 331.8% increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FOXT opened at GBX 55.78 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.82. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.32 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.40 ($0.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £169.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.69%. Equities analysts predict that Foxtons Group will post 5.4191363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Hough acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($23,294.30). 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

