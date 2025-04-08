Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 361,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,905. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $6.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

