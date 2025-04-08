Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 200.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULCC. Bank of America dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Shares of ULCC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 3,701,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,706. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $756.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $770,269.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,520.22. The trade was a 33.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 273,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $2,304,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,935.48. The trade was a 25.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,982 shares of company stock worth $4,515,647. Insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 269,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 251.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 57,642 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

