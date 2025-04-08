Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.05 and last traded at C$13.62. Approximately 1,485,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,146,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.17.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

