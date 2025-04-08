General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $203.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.60.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.05. 11,899,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a 52 week low of $146.78 and a 52 week high of $214.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

