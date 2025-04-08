German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capula Management Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in General Motors by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 916,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,806,000 after acquiring an additional 737,052 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after purchasing an additional 305,793 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

