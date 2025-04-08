German American Bancorp Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

SNPS opened at $380.90 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.23 and its 200-day moving average is $502.20.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

